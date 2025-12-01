Former Hamas hostage's memoir inspires at sold-out South Jersey event

The Brief Eli Sharabi, an Israeli citizen who endured 491 days in Hamas captivity, shared his story at a sold-out event at Congregation Beth El on Monday night. Sharabi, the first Israeli hostage to release a memoir, has penned "Hostage," which has become the fastest-selling book in Israel's history. The announcement of Sharabi's visit to Congregation Beth El sparked an immediate response, with 1,400 tickets selling out quickly.



Eli Sharabi, an Israeli citizen who endured 491 days in Hamas captivity, shared his story at a sold-out event at Congregation Beth El on Monday night.

Sharabi, the first Israeli hostage to release a memoir, has penned "Hostage," which has become the fastest-selling book in Israel's history. The book details his harrowing experience of being kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, and his time in captivity.

"Being in iron chains for 491 days until my release," Sharabi said, reflecting on his ordeal.

The event was moderated by television journalist Reena Ninan, and the leadership and clergy of Congregation Beth El spoke with FOX 29.

Community response to Sharabi's visit

What they're saying:

The announcement of Sharabi's visit to Congregation Beth El sparked an immediate response, with 1,400 tickets selling out quickly.

"He is so inspiring to so many of our congregation," Jason Whitney, president of the synagogue, said. Rabbi David Englander echoed this sentiment, noting the community's strong connection to Sharabi's story.

Sharabi is detailing his journey as he continues to share his experiences on a multi-city book tour.