Former homicide prosecutor to challenge Krasner in democratic primary

article

Former homicide prosecutor Carlos Vega on Wednesday announced he will challenge incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner for the democratic nomination in next year's primary election.

Vega, who was the state's first Latino homicide prosecutor, served in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office for 35 years and successfully prosecuted over 450 murder cases.

In a statement, Vega highlighted several platforms he plans to address during his campaign, including the scourge of gun violence in Philadelphia, accountability and reestablishing trust between law enforcement and the public.

“We will decrease our murder rate and rampant violence while ensuring that the rights of everyone involved in the criminal justice system are protected,” Vega said.

“I’m running for District Attorney of Philadelphia to represent the victims who will never come home to their families. Every shooter who is still on our streets and has not paid their debt to society is a policy failure of the current administration”

Over the last year in Philadelphia, the homicide rate has spiked dramatically with the latest data from the city showing 473 homicides; an increase of 39 percent from 2019.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest