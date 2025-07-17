Former Philadelphia officer granted immediate parole in deadly 2023 shooting of Eddie Irizarry

The Brief Mark Dial, a former Philly police officer convicted in the 2023 traffic stop shooting of Eddie Irizarry, was granted immediate parole. Dial was found guilty in May of voluntary manslaughter, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment.



Mark Dial, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted in the deadly 2023 traffic stop shooting of Eddie Irizarry, was granted immediate parole on Thursday.

Dial was found guilty in May of voluntary manslaughter, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.

The backstory:

According to police body cam video, less than 10 seconds transpired between the time Dial and his partner stepped out of their vehicle and when the fatal shots were fired in August 2023.

Initial information provided by police claimed that Irizarry had gotten out of his vehicle with a knife and lunged at officers, ignoring commands to drop the weapon. By the following evening, the department changed their account of the shooting, stating that Irizarry was actually seated inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Attorneys claim the body cam footage shows that Irizarry never raised his knife, and even tried to put it away.

Irizarry's family, their representatives and community leaders have repeatedly criticized the police department and city's response to the deadly shooting.

Shaka Johnson represents the Irizarry family in a wrongful death claim against the police officers. Johnson said, "Three inches of the knife is protruding, silver, from the top of his index finger. The windows are up, music is playing, and the car is parked. I’m not sure how we got here."

What they're saying:

Standing alongside Irizarry's family members, District Attorney Larry Krasner rebuked Dial's punishment.

"The sentence that was handed down today is not one with which I agree," Krasner said.

Krasner claimed that the standard sentencing for the crimes which Dial was convicted of is a minimum 3.5 years in prison.

"I mean no disrespect to the court, and I say this sincerely: I am deeply disappointed with this outcome," said Krasner, who called the punishment "way below" the sentencing guidelines.

Still, Krasner solemnly celebrated Dial's conviction, which he believe would not have been brought to trial in previous administrations. He pointed out that the conviction prevents Dial from ever being a police officer again and disqualifies him from owning a gun.

What's next:

District Attorney Larry Krasner will comment on the sentencing at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.