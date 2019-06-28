Found: Missing Bucks County teen with autism found miles from home

Authorities in Morrisville, Pennsylvania say they have located a teenager with autism who was reported missing early Friday morning.

The teen was last seen at his home by his family at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and was reported missing later in the morning.

Authorities tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley he was later found 15 miles from his home in Lower Southampton.

Police have and the boy's family have thanked those who shared his photo during the search.