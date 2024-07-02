Fourth of July weather: Showers, thunderstorms to impact Independence Day plans

Near-perfect summertime conditions across the Philadelphia-area will be interrupted on Independence Day by a cluster of scattered storms.

Forecasters expected temperatures to hover in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine for outdoor cookouts and fireworks.

Weather at the shore will be even more pleasant in the days ahead, as the sea breeze is expected to knock temperatures into the 70s on both days.

The generally pleasant summertime conditions will continue across the region on July 4th, but forecasters warn some late-day storms could threaten outdoor fun.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority expects scattered storms to impact western suburbs around 7 p.m.

The Philadelphia-area could see scattered showers and thunderstorms shortly thereafter as the system sweeps through.

Parts of New Jersey and areas along the shore will see storms around midnight and into Friday morning.