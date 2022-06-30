Fourth of July 2022 guide: Where and when to watch fireworks across the Delaware Valley

article

Look up - the sky is about to sparkle! Fourth of July weekend is here, and cities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are ready to celebrate with fireworks shows.



Philadelphia kicks off its holiday celebration on July 1 with a fireworks display after the Phillies v. Cardinals game at Citizens Bank Park. Since once isn't enough - the Phillies are setting off even more fireworks during a second show after the game on July 3!



Wawa Welcomes America will also light up Philadelphia's sky twice with a show on July 1 and a grand finale on the Fourth of July.



Here's a full list of all the fireworks shows in Philadelphia and other cities throughout Pennsylvania:

Reading Fightin’ Phils games: June 30-July 3 at First Energy Stadium

First Friday: The Science of Fireworks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 1, Science History Institute

Wissahickon High School: July 1, 521 Houston Road, Ambler, PA

Upper Darby High School Baseball Field: 9:30 p.m. July 1, 601 N Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, PA

Summer Fireworks Onboard Tall Ship Gazela: 7 to 9 p.m. July 1, Philadelphia Ship Preservation Guild

Fireworks on the Waterfront in Philly: 9 p.m July 1, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. #2, Philadelphia, PA

Penn’s Landing Waterfront: 9 p.m. July 1-2

You’re such a FIREWORK: 6 to 10 p.m. July 2, Rosetree Park, 1671 N Providence Rd, Media, PA

Friendship Field: 9:15 p.m. July 2

Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm: At dusk on July 2, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks Tinicum Park: 8 p.m. July 2. 963 River Road, Erwinna, PA

Phillies game vs. St. Louis Cardinals: July 1 and 3 at Citizen's Bank Park

Conshohocken Fireworks: 8 p.m. July 3 Sutcliffe Park in Conshohocken

The Bethel Township Parks and Recreation Board Fireworks: 8 p.m. July 3, 3280 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA

Bethel Springs Elementary School: At dusk on July 3, 3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA

Sutcliffe Park: 9:30 p.m July 3, West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street, Conshohocken, PA

Sesame Place Theme Park: 9 p.m. July 4

Quakertown Community Day: July 4, Memorial Park, 600 Mill St., Quakertown, PA

Wilson Farm Park -At dusk on July 4, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook, PA

J. Birney Crum Stadium: At dusk on July 4, 2027 Linden St., Allentown, PA

Dorney Park: 9 p.m. July 4

Lehigh Valley IronPigs game: July 4

Launched from Sand Island: 9 p.m. July 4, 56 River St., Bethlehem, PA

Abington Senior High School: 9 p.m. July 4, 900 Highland Ave., Abington, PA

Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields: At dusk on July 4, 2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston, PA

Elmwood Park and Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Philadelphia Union game vs. D.C. United: July 8

If you find yourself at the Jersey Shore this weekend, there's no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations to get the party started. Check out all the fireworks shows at the beach, Camden Waterfront and cities across South Jersey:

Trenton Thunder games: June 30 and July 4, Arm & Hammer Park

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk: June 30, July 4 and 7, 300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

North Beach Atlantic City: 9:30 p.m. July 1

Veterans Park South Side: 9:30 p.m. July 1, 2388 Kuser Road, Hamilton Township, NJ

Rider University: 9:30 p.m. July 1, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ

Wildwoods Fireworks Spectaculars: July 1 and 4

Etra Lake Park: 9:30 p.m July 2, Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road, East Windsor, NJ

Tuckerton Seaport: July 2, 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton, NJ

Six Flags Great Adventure Coca-Cola July 4th Fest Fireworks: 9 p.m. July 2-4

Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach: 10 p.m. July 2 and 4, Wildwood, New Jersey

Haddon Township High School: July 3, 406 Memorial Avenue, Westmont, NJ

Lake Carasaljo: 9 p.m. July 3

Lavallette Gazebo: July 3, Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ

Independence Day Fireworks at Battleship New Jersey: 7 to 9 p.m. July 4

Newark's Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks: 6 to 10 p.m. July 4

Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk: 10 p.m July 4

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Collingswood High School: July 4, 424 Collings Ave., Collingswood, NJ

50th Street Beach: 9 p.m. July 4. Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Seaside Heights Boardwalk: 9:30 p.m. July 4 and 6

New Egypt High School: July 9, 117 Evergreen Road, New Egypt, NJ

Delaware, one of the original 13 states of the Union, is celebrating America's birthday with a Freedom Celebration at Wilmington's Riverfront on July 4. Families can take also part in Fourth of July festivities and fireworks at these Delaware celebrations:

Legislative Hall: 9:15 p.m. July 4, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover, Delaware 19901

Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School: July 4, 500 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna, Delaware 19977

Newark 4th of July Fireworks - 6 p.m. July 4, University of Delaware Athletic Complex

Smyrna/Clayton July 4th: 9:30 a.m. parade, fireworks at dusk at the little league fields across from Smyrna High School.

Laurel’s 28th Annual 4th of July Celebration: 4 p.m. July 4

Wilmington Riverfront-9:15 p.m. July 4

The Town of Bethany Beach: noon parade, just fireworks on July 4

Fire officials urge all residents to be cautious when using fireworks at home, or during large gatherings. Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey offers these suggestions: