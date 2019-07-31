FOX 11’s Amanda Salas fighting the fight against cancer

article

Some of you may know Amanda Salas, who is FOX 11's Entertainment Reporter. She's been on Good Day LA and their evening news for more than two years. What you may not know is she's been facing a battle for her life, and she wanted to share her story — in her own words.

Take a listen:

September is Lymphoma Awareness Month, and we're going to be raising awareness right alongside Amanda with important facts and information about Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

To follow or support Amanda as she goes on this journey, visit Amanda's story page by clicking here.

If you'd like to purchase a bracelet to support the fight against Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, click here.