FOX 29’s 'We Go There Tour' in Bucks County: Here’s how to watch

article

FOX 29 is spending Friday in Bucks County for the next stop on the ‘We Go There Tour!’ and you can catch every minute on the FOX LOCAL app!

We’ll be kicking things off with Bob Kelly and Alex George as they make their way around Bucks County during Good Day Philadelphia.

Then, Hank Flynn is hitting the "Fall Free Fall" at Hellerick's Adventure Farm in Doylestown at 11 a.m.

To be a part of all the fun, download the FOX LOCAL app for your connected TV!

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia." From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia." Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia." Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia." Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 29 Philadelphia" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 29 Philadelphia."

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4116), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1125), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 256), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.