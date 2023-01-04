FOX’s ‘MasterChef Junior’ now casting young chefs for 9th season

article

Calling all kids: the "MasterChef Junior" kitchen is reopening, and casting is underway for the series’ ninth season

The cooking competition series, judged by chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aaron Sanchez and nutrition expert Daphne Oz, is looking for the most talented home cooks in the United States between the ages 8 and 13.

On the show, kids will cook up meals, vying for the title of "MasterChef Junior" and a $100,000 cash prize.

"The big question is: Do you have what it takes to be in my kitchen to cook with me? Then, I’d like to meet you," Ramsay said in an announcement on Twitter. "Show me how good you really are."

Casting is now open through Jan. 31, 2023. Parents can sign their kids up here.

Last season, contestants cooked up meals for diners at a historical renaissance fair, welcomed Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the kitchen, and participated in a WWE-themed episode.