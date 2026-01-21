Frankford High baseball coach named 'Most Courageous Sportsperson' for breast cancer advocacy

The Brief Frankford High School head baseball coach Juan Namnun was honored as the Most Courageous Sportsperson of the Year by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association on Monday. Namnun survived breast cancer and now uses his platform to raise awareness about the disease in men. The award ceremony took place at the association's annual banquet in Cherry Hill.



Annual banquet honors coach for advocacy and resilience

Namnun was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and is now in remission.

He described the experience as shocking, saying, "Having a mammogram as a man was a shock to the system followed by a biopsy," said Namnun.

Namnun underwent a double mastectomy and spoke about the emotional and physical challenges he faced.

"Having a double mastectomy and being a man, having so much body removed, you know, growing up as an athlete looking different emotionally, the toll that took on me," said Namnun.

The Philadelphia Sports Writers Association president, Mike Shute, said Namnun is a record-setting coach who is using his platform to create awareness and help others.

"To think he’s gone through this and he’s setting the table for others and creating awareness, but also stepping up and saying hey it’s OK. You may have this disease. You may have this diagnosis you’re not alone," said Shute.

Namnun’s family attended the event, with his youngest son Jake expressing pride in his father’s message and resilience.

"It’s just a testament to everything he has done. He’s been the rock of our family for the entire time of growing up and we’re so proud of him and everything that he is done in the message. He’s pushing out there. It’s really incredible," said Jake.

Namnun’s advocacy and impact on the community

Namnun now serves as a national ambassador with the American Cancer Society, sharing his story to encourage men to get screened for breast cancer.

"Growing up my dad didn’t complain one time and I thought that’s what I was supposed to do and I was dead wrong. It’s OK to speak up and on the other end I worked really hard with some of the medical community working them down to understand that men need to be treated equally when it comes to care," said Namnun.

Josh Walker, vice president of the American Cancer Society Greater Philadelphia Area, emphasized the importance of Namnun’s advocacy.

"He has a lived experience as a breast cancer survivor. You know that is a disease that most men don’t even think they’re susceptible to. Juan has used his voice and his platform as the most winningest baseball coach here in the area to help be an example to others and encourage people to get screened," said Walker.

Namnun added that many men ignore the risk of breast cancer due to stigma.

"So many men ignore it. There’s such a stigma in general. That’s kind of where we’re trying to make some changes. We got to start speaking up a little bit," said Namnun.

Namnun’s youngest son plans to pursue a psychology degree in college to help others speak up when facing challenges, inspired by his father’s example.