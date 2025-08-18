Frankford High School reopens after $30 million renovation

After being closed for over two years due to asbestos concerns, Frankford High School in Philadelphia is set to reopen with a fresh look and improved facilities.

The extensive renovation project, costing nearly $30 million, has transformed the school into a safe and modern learning environment.

What we know:

The school, which had been closed since asbestos was discovered throughout the building in 2023, now boasts significant upgrades.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. expressed enthusiasm for the reopening, inviting everyone to "check out this new jawn."

The renovations include the removal or repair of asbestos materials, installation of more than 85,000 square feet of new ceiling grids and panels, new painting, repaired radiators, and 1,300 LED lights.

What they're saying:

Teachers and staff are thrilled to return to the revamped school.

Adam Anderson, a teacher of photography and gaming concepts, shared his excitement.

"I’m ecstatic. It’s really nice being back in this building. It’s been a long time coming," said Anderson.

Terry Ward, a health and physical education teacher and alum, was amazed by the transformation, particularly the third-floor gymnasium.

"I’m just so happy to be an alumni from here and just to see all of the renovations," said Ward.

Upgrades and Features

The school now features new windows, refurbished floors, 31 new smart boards, and protective paneling on the walls.

The auditorium's wooden stage, floors, and seating have been refurbished, with a roof repair project scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Superintendent Watlington reassured parents about the asbestos management program, highlighting compliance with federally required inspections.

What's next:

As students prepare to return, the school community is eager to reunite in the improved building.

For those concerned about asbestos, the district's website offers room-by-room logs detailing the renovations.

The reopening marks a new chapter for Frankford High School, promising a safe and inspiring environment for learning.