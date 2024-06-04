Free mansion up for grabs in Montgomery County - there's just one catch

article

Have you ever wanted to live in a historic mansion? Now you can, free of charge!

The Historic Hood Mansion built in 1834 in Limerick, Pennsylvania, is being offered for free by the Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society.

The 5,000-square foot home boasts 17 rooms, eight fireplaces, chestnut floors, oak beams and solid brownstone construction.

So, what's the catch? You have to pick it up and take it away!

"FREE TO ANYONE WHO CAN MOVE HER," the preservation society said.

If no buyer is found, a piece of history could be reduced to rubble to make room for a new development.

Contact the preservation society if you're interested!