Police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing of 93-year-old man in Philadelphia

The Brief Coy Thomas, 53, is wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a 93-year-old man. Lafayette Dailey was found stabbed to death in his Philadelphia home last week. Police noted his wallet and car were missing. Dailey's car was found abandoned on Wednesday and his death has been ruled a homicide.



Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a 93-year-old to death inside his Philadelphia home.

What we know:

Investigators are searching for 53-year-old Coy Thomas as a suspect in the deadly stabbing.

Thomas, police say, is last known to have lived in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The backstory:

Officers were called a property on the 4500 block of North 16th Street during the afternoon on Dec. 5.

Police found 93-year-old Lafayette Dailey slashed in the chest and suffering from trauma to the head.

Investigators said Dailey's wallet, keys and vehicle were all missing from the property.

Police located the car in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Dailey's death has been ruled a homicide by stabbing.