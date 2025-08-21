Free parking at these Jersey Shore parking lots, garages as Hurricane Erin approaches

The Brief Resident and visitors in flood-prone zones are being urged to move their vehicles by Thursday evening. Ocean City and Atlantic City will allow free parking in lots and garages. The highest impacts of Hurricane Erin are expected to hit the shore towns on Thursday.



Authorities are urging residents and visitors to move their vehicles and prepare for flooding as Hurricane Erin makes its way closer to the coast of New Jersey and Delaware.

What you can do:

Ocean City and Atlantic City are allowing people to park in lots and garages for free as the beach towns brace for the Category 2 storm.

In Ocean City, all municipal parking lots and Trinity United Methodist Church at 20 North Shore Road in Marmora will be open for free parking on Thursday.

Officials say roads closer to the beach, including Central and Wesley avenues, are at a higher elevation, warning that streets on the bay side, including Simspon and Haven avenues, are often prone to tidal flooding.

In Atlantic City, Wave Parking Garage at Mississippi and Farimount avenues will have free parking.

What we know:

Shore towns in New Jersey and Delaware are bracing for the worst of Hurricane Erin as the sprawling storm continues traveling up the East Coast on Thursday.

The highest impacts of Hurricane Erin are expected to hit the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday.

Officials are urging shore residents and visitors to stay out of the water as the storm brings life-threatening impacts.