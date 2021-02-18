Friends ask for answers after man, 62, struck by vehicle in Darby

In Doorbell video from a Darby home, you see a 62-year-old man on his way out for his daily walk to the store for cigarettes Wednesday evening.

Out of nowhere a black sedan with headlights flashing comes screeching around the corner the wrong way down one way of Chestnut Street, striking the man in the street.

Seconds later, an unmarked police SUV with lights activated is also seen racing around the corner.

Friends identified the man struck as Damien Romanelli.

"He could have been killed. I’m surprised he’s not dead," friend Robert Skiano said.

Another family friend who didn't want to be identified says Romanelli is still recovering from brain surgery in January.

"He’s actually doing very well. He only has a laceration and no broken bones and is already complaining get me out of here," the friend said.

Two sources tell FOX 29 the law enforcement seen in the video were from the Delaware County Drug Task Force possibly in pursuit of a suspect.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office won't say who they were following or if the officers stop to help. A spokesperson for the DA only says "We are aware of the situation and the investigation is ongoing."

