‘Friends’ will air in theaters this fall for hit comedy TV show’s 25th anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show “Friends,” 12 fan-favorite episodes will play in movie theaters across the U.S. over three nights this fall.

Fathom Events will host the milestone showings on Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, in which each night will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35 mm camera negative, according to a press release from the movie event company.

“‘Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary’ will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments,” the release said.

Each screening will also feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content, the company said.

RELATED: You can now buy Central Perk coffee to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends,’ a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters.”

“Friends,” produced by Warner Bros. Television, debuted on Sept. 22, 1994. The sitcom follows the “lives and loves” of a close-knit group of friends who live in New York City, the release said, adding that the show was a favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run.

Advertisement

David Schwimmer plays Ross Geller, Courteney Cox plays Monica Geller, Matthew Perry plays Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow plays Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc plays Joey Tribbiani and Jennifer Aniston plays Rachel Green.

RELATED: Pottery Barn releasing 'Friends' furniture collection

“The cultural impact that ‘Friends’ continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast. It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together,” said Lisa Gregorian, who is Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer.

“We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters - for the first time ever! - so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite ‘Friends’ scenes in a new way,” she said.

A complete list of theater locations will be available Aug. 16 on the Fathom Events website.