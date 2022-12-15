Video shows frogs take over backyard pool after floods: ‘I think I’ll swim in the creek’

An Australian man opted for a "swim in the creek" instead of his backyard after he awoke to find his pool filled with frogs.

Roy Hamilton of New South Wales told Storyful that excessive rains this year have led to a "massive frog breeding event," and his backyard pool was a popular choice for breeding.

"I think I’ll swim in the creek this morning," Hamilton can be heard saying in a video showing the pool takeover.

"They come in during the night so I only run the pump during the day and collect and relocate the frogs each morning," Hamilton told Storyful. "Our dogs look like kids that [have] eaten too much ice cream from them eating frogs and don’t touch them now. The snakes look fat as they love to eat frogs."

A rare third consecutive La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with above-average rainfall in eastern Australia, created a flooding emergency across large swaths of New South Wales that lasted for months. The ground was so saturated, rainfall could no longer be absorbed, according to The Associated Press.