Fugitive accused of creating child sexual abuse material found hiding at home in Bethlehem

The Brief Noel Tirado, 41, was arrested for uploading child sexual abuse materials to the internet. Tirado had active warrants at the time of his arrest for crimes including escape, Terroristic threats, and simple assault. Tirado was found hiding under blankets on a child's bed at the home of an acquaintance in Bethlehem.



A man wanted for manufacturing child sexual abuse materials in Pennsylvania was arrested after agents found him hiding underneath blankets on a child's bed at the home of an acquaintance in Bethlehem.

What we know:

Noel Tirado, 41, was being sought for uploading child sexual abuse material, when investigators learned that he had warrants in Lehigh, Northampton, and Monroe counties for escape, Terroristic threats, and simple assault.

Authorities caught up to Tirado an acquaintance's home in Bethlehem, where they found him hiding under blankets on a child's bed. Investigators said he was wearing an empty gun holster, and a loaded 9mm was found in a nearby dresser drawer.

Tirado was found hiding under blankets on a child's bed at the home of an acquaintance in Bethlehem.

Tirado was charged with manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse materials. His bail was set at $1M cash.

Investigators say Tirado is accused of manufacturing video recordings of a "very young child known to him." He also allegedly had other videos and photos of child sexual abuse material.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday celebrated the apprehension of Tirado, calling him a "dangerous fugitive."

"Our agents located and removed from the community a dangerous fugitive who is facing new charges for creating child sexual abuse material and for having a loaded gun while wanted by law enforcement," Sunday said.