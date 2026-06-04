4 sought in North Philadelphia shooting that killed 1, injured 4

The Brief Four people are being sought in connection to a May shooting that left one dead and four hurt. A 21-year-old man, who police have not publicly identified, was killed in the shooting. There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for four people for their alleged involvement in a shooting late last month that left one person dead and four others hurt.

The backstory:

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened during the early morning hours of May 23 on the 1000 block of Green Street.

Police found a 21-year-old man and two teenage girls suffering from gunshot wounds, and brought all three to Jefferson Hospital.

The 21-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to police. Two other shooting victims later showed up at Temple Hospital.

No arrests were reported after the deadly shooting.

What we know:

Investigators shared surveillance footage of four people wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four wanted individuals should reach out to police.

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department.

There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.