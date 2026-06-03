NJ Primary Election Results: Murphy wins GOP bid for U.S. Senate, 2 House races decided

The Brief Justin Murphy won New Jersey's U.S. Senate Republican Primary Election on Tuesday. Murphy will now square off against Sen. Corey Booker in the November. Zack Mullock won the U.S. House District 2 democratic primary, and Michael McGuire earned the GOP bid in the U.S. House District 3 primary.



New Jersey held primary elections on Tuesday for several major congressional races, including a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker, and two House races in South Jersey.

With razor-thin party margins at both the federal and state levels, Tuesday's results could do a lot to swing the balance of power.

FULL NEW JERSEY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and results are starting to come in. Here are some of the races we're watching:

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Justin Murphy

Justin Murphy defeated his opponents, Richard Tabor, Robert Lebovics, and Alex Zdan in the primary election Tuesday night, AP projects.

Murphy will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Cory Booker in the November election. Booker has served New Jersey in Congress since 2013, and ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Murphy ran for Senate in 2024, coming in third in the Republican primary behind Christine Serrano-Glassner and eventual nominee Curtis Bashaw.

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Murphy’s platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education and making the Department of Government Efficiency permanent. He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders and "track" visa holders.

U.S. House District 2 Democratic Primary

Four Democrats are battling it out for the nomination for House District 2. The district makes up most of South Jersey, serving parts of Ocean and Gloucester counties and all of Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties. Tuesday's winner will look to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew (a former Democrat) who is serving in his fourth term in Congress.

Zack Mullock

Zack Mullock, the mayor of Cape May, defeated opponents Tim Alexander, Terri Reese and Bayly Winder in the New Jersey Democratic Primary Election Tuesday night for the 2nd District, AP projects.

Mullock's platform includes restricting corporations' ability to bulk buy homes, investing in renewable energy — particularly solar — and overturning Citizens United.

U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary

Elsewhere in South Jersey, three Republicans looked for the party's nomination for the Third Congressional District, which serves most of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Republicans will try and unseat one-term Democratic Representative Herbert Conaway, Jr.

Michael McGuire

Michael McGuire defeated competitors Jason Cullen and Justin Barbera in the New Jersey primary Tuesday night, AP projects.

The former U.S. Marine and NYPD officer said he's running "to put people first over politics and service over self-interest."

McGuire's "top priority" is lowering costs for things like housing, energy and healthcare, and plans to do that by "cutting wasteful and ineffective government spending.

McGuire also wants to ban members of Congress from trading stocks and implement term limits.