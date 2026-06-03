Member of Horsham Fire Company fired after using 'offensive and unacceptable' language over radio

The Brief A member of the Horsham Fire Company was fired Tuesday for allegedly using offensive language that was heard over the county radio system. The incident happened when officials say firefighters were responding to a call on County Line Road at around 4 p.m. The company will have employees undergo sensitivity and workplace professionalism training.



A member of the Horsham Fire Department was fired after allegedly using "offensive and unacceptable" language over the radio while responding to a fire Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The Horsham Fire Company shared a statement on Wednesday in which they called the language "offensive, inappropriate and unacceptable."

Officials say firefighters were responding to a call on County Line Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a member of their department "used offensive and unacceptable language that was transmitted over the county radio system."

When the individual returned to the fire station, they were immediately terminated.

What they're saying:

The Horsahm Fire Company apologized in a statement shared less than 24-hours after the incident.

"We sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended or impacted by this incident," the department wrote. "The actions of one individual do not reflect the values, character, or commitment to the dedicated men and women who serve our community every day."

What's next:

The department says it has arranged for sensitivity and workplace professionalism training that will be mandatory for all employees.