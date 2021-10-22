Community mourns loss of Chester County retired teacher after COVID diagnosis

An emotional tribute in Chester County where rivals at the match between Downingtown East and West High Schools came together as one community for one of their own.

Howard Reinard, 78, a deeply beloved retired teacher and football official died after he and his wife Kelly were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. His family says they both were fully vaccinated.

"It is just so overwhelmingly special to all of us," his daughter Kim said.

Howard loved officiating football games in the area one of his closely held passions in addition to his love of community and most importantly his family.

"He was the kindest, most gentlest soul that you could meet and everyone just loved him and he made just such an impact to everyone he met," she explained.

"He was a man of action. He liked to exercise and run and be able to do everything he wanted to do, so it’s God’s gift to him that he took him before he was disabled," Kelly said.

The family says Howard did not have life insurance and put together this GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills.

It’s Howard’s extended family of refs on the field struggling to call a big game without him around.

"Howie and a lot over 40 years of officiating together. He was a great man, a great father, husband, grandfather. He was a great football official. He knew the rules," Chester County football referee Joseph Jackson said.

