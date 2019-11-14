Fundraiser held to support family of 10-year-old girl killed after being ejected from festival ride

A fundraiser was held Thursday to support the family of a 10-year-old girl killed after being ejected from a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival last month.

Hailey Lynn McMullen, 10, was loved deeply.

"Haily was a beautiful gift from God that brought us so much joy. We miss her touch, kind words, smiles, snuggles, giggles, and her excitement for life. Those were the words were spoken by Hailey Lynn McMullen's aunt, which were written by Hailey’s heartbroken parents. They were too emotionally wrecked to attend a fundraiser in their daughter’s honor.

The Deerfield Township Elementary School fifth-grader was thrown from the "Xtreme" ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Oct. 12. She died of her injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

"It's just been misery, really. The whole community is sad," friend Jennifer Constantino said.

A community in pain is united through purpose. There were 300 fundraising tickets sold and 100 raffle baskets donated.

"We have this bracelet. It says Hailey's name on it that one of my classmates made and we passed them all around the school," classmate Jonathan Rossi said.

Hailey’s parents expressed their sincere thanks for everyone's support during this difficult time.

"If we can do anything to ease their pain a little bit, so they don’t have to worry about money, having sick time. Just being with their family that would be wonderful," Constantino said.

