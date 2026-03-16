Former Eagles CB Darius Slay announces retirement after 13 seasons

The Brief Veteran cornerback Darius Slay retired from football after 13 seasons. Slay, 34, played 5 seasons in Philadelphia and was a leader on the Super Bowl LIX-winning team.



Former Eagles Super Bowl champion Darius Slay has called it a career after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Slay, 35, made the announcement Monday on social media with a heartfelt message reflecting on his football career.

What we know:

Veteran CB Darius Slay announced his retirement on Monday after 13 seasons, including six Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring.

Selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Slay played seven years in Detroit before he was traded to the Eagles in 2020.

Slay became a veteran leader on the Eagles' defense that captured the city's second Super Bowl win in less than 10 seasons.

Slay signed with the Steelers as a free agent last season and was traded to the Bills mid-season, but never suited up for Buffalo.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Pho Expand

What they're saying:

In a message posted to social media, Slay called football "my peace, my joy, my everything."

"It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey," Slay wrote.