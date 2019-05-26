Fur babies find 'furever' homes in Pennsylvania SPCA's Pet Adoptathon

article

People seeking the love and companionship of fur babies in order to give them a “furever” home were out this weekend as the SPCA hosted their Pet Adoptathon.

North Shore Animal League America joined the Pennsylvania SPCA for the pet adoption in North Philadelphia Saturday and Sunday.

PSPCA Pet Adoptathon in North Philadelphia May 25 and May 26.

Dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes, ages and breeds met potential human companions at the PSCPA’s facility on East Erie Avenue. Families turned out in droves for the event, aimed at reducing the number of homeless dogs and cats across the region.

PSPCA Pet Adoptathon in North Philadelphia May 25 and May 26.

Advertisement

The Global Pet Adoptathon continues across the country through the end of May. For more information, visit the PSPCA's website here.