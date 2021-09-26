Gabby Petito: Funeral service to take place Sunday in Long Island

Funeral services for Gabby Petito will be held Sunday in Holbrook, Long Island.

The service will take place between Noon and 5 p.m. at the Maloney Funeral Home. The public is welcome to attend.

RELATED: Gabby Petito funeral services

Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, thanked the public for all its support in an Instagram post, asking them to make donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation in lieu of flowers. The foundation is aimed at helping families with resources and guidance to help bring missing children home.

Gabby Petito (Source: @petitojoseph/Instagram)

Authorities discovered the 22-year-old's remains in Wyoming on Sept. 19. She had vanished while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. Gabby had last been in contact with her family in late August when she and Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Their social media posts documenting the trip abruptly stopped, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

According to investigators, Gabby was the victim of a homicide and Laundrie is the lone person of interest. Authorities said Laundrie has not been cooperative and hasn't been seen since Sept. 14.

RELATED: Boyfriend now ‘person of interest’ in case

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to the case, but the manhunt for Laundrie has so far proved fruitless.

In recent days, Mourners have held vigils in Gabby's honor. Laundrie's hometown of North Port, Florida held a candlelight vigil Saturday night, releasing butterflies in her honor.

The night before, residents of New York's Blue Point community lit up Blue Point Avenue with candles and luminaires at the edges of their driveways.

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.