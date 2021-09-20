Brian Laundrie search in Sarasota County park concludes for evening following FBI raid at Florida home
The only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s case has yet to be found, and now that investigators believe they have found her body, their efforts to track down Brian Laundrie have since intensified in the "unforgiving terrain" near his home.
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
How social media sleuths can help -- and hurt -- a case like Gabby Petito's
They scroll through her social media accounts, analyzing photos and Google Maps. An army of digital detectives is unofficially on the case of Gabby Petito, whose story has captivated the internet.
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Now, authorities are searching for her boyfriend who arrived home without her from their cross-country trip.
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
'We need justice for Gabby:' Gov. DeSantis dispatches FWC to help search for Brian Laundrie
Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed all state agencies to help hunt down Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the Gabby Petito case.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are that of Gabby Petito.
The FBI confirms that the remains found in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The manner of death was homicide, but a cause of death is still pending.
Panhandle deputies 'actively checking' trail cam photo that some feel shows Brian Laundrie
Deputies in the Florida Panhandle say they are aware of a social media post that some online sleuths feel may show Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, but it does not appear to be leading to any solid intel.
Details of Gabby Petito's Utah fight with fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed in witness statement to police
'I think the male took the female’s phone,' the witness reported.
Gabby Petito story boosted by social media and true-crime craze
Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the Gabby Petito investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.
An autopsy of the remains authorities discovered in Wyoming should be complete by Tuesday. On Sunday, the FBI reported the remains matched the description of Gabby Petito.
Attorney Heather Hansen and Burlington City Police Chief John Fine join FOX 29's Mike Jerrick to give their insight on the case of 22-year-old missing girl Gabby Petito and how social media affects the FBI's search for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito investigation: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito moved in with his parents in 2019; the following year, they got engaged, FOX News reports.
Memorial for Gabby Petito grows in North Port after remains discovered in Wyoming
A memorial for Gabby Petito is growing near North Port City Hall. Stuffed bears, flowers, and ribbons cover a giant tree, offering comfort to those who knew Gabby and anyone touched by her story.
FBI removes loads of evidence from Laundrie family home in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance
The search for Brian Laundrie moved from a swampy Sarasota preserve back to the home he shares with his family Monday. FBI agents spent most of the day searching the home, filling police vehicles with evidence, and speaking with his parents.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Possible law enforcement agents at home of Brian Laundrie's sister in Lakewood Ranch
Two people believed to be law enforcement officers were seen entering the home of Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, Monday afternoon.
Gabby Petito investigation: 911 call reveals Brian Laundrie seen hitting, 'slapping' her before disappearance
The 911 caller who reported a "domestic dispute" between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 was heard telling a dispatcher that "the gentleman was slapping the girl" and hitting her, Fox News has confirmed.
Gabby Petito’s possible remains found near where Tampa family spotted camper van
A Tampa family traveling across the country notified the FBI that they had video of what appeared to be Gabby Petito's camper van at Spread Creek's camping ground near Grand Teton. The following day, Gabby's possible remains were located by the FBI in the same area.