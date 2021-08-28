Gas prices dip in NJ, drop further around nation at large

article

Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey and dropped further around the nation at large despite a rise in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.18, down a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.22 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, down three cents from last week.

