Gas prices hold steady in NJ, around nation after holiday

Published 
Consumer
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices are still holding steady in New Jersey and around the nation following the Memorial Day weekend — but drivers are also still paying more than a dollar more per gallon than they were a year ago. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, unchanged from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, also unchanged from last week. 

Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago.

