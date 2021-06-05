Gas prices hold steady in NJ, around nation after holiday
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices are still holding steady in New Jersey and around the nation following the Memorial Day weekend — but drivers are also still paying more than a dollar more per gallon than they were a year ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, unchanged from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, also unchanged from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago.
