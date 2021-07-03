Gas prices jump up in NJ, around nation heading into holiday

article

Gas prices jumped up in New Jersey and around the nation with record travel forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.14, up five cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.12, up four cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

