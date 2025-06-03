Atlantic County Department of Public Works employee charged with official misconduct

The Brief One man is facing official misconduct charges and three others face a disorderly persons theft charge after officials say they stole Atlantic County-owned diesel fuel for a private business. Officials say the private business belonged to Joseph L. Ridley, 47, a supervisor within the Atlantic County Department of Public Works.



What we know:

On May 27, Atlantic County Fleet Management authorities noticed a large box truck being fueled at the county-owned fueling station in Northfield, NJ.

As the staff approached, officials say the vehicle operators drove away.

Thereafter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards and Accountability Unit started an investigation.

Upon digging, officials determined a diesel bypass code used in the computer system had authorized the fueling.

They discovered that Joseph L. Ridley, 47, had provided the code to employees of his business: Z5 Logistics LLC.

Officials say Ridley is also supervisor in the Roads and Bridges Department within the Atlantic County Department of Public Works.

On June 2, detectives arrested employees of Z5 Logistics LLC while they were fueling the business' trucks at the Atlantic County fuel site without authorization.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joseph L. Ridley, 47, is facing charges in relation to the use of Atlantic County-owned diesel fuel to fuel trucks for his private business. | Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

Ridley, of Mays Landing, was charged with Second-Degree Official Misconduct, Second-Degree Pattern of Official Misconduct, Third-Degree Theft by Unlawfully Taking, and Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Theft.

Zakar Ridley, 26, of Mays Landing, Jason Meredith, 34, of Absecon, and Corey Smith, 27, of Pleasantville, were all charged with Disorderly Persons Theft by Unlawful Taking.

What we don't know:

This investigation is ongoing to determine the total amount of fuel stolen.