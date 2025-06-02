Steak-Quon's: Geno's helps promote Saquon Barkley’s Madden NFL 26 cover

The Brief Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will grace the Madden NFL 26 cover. Geno's in South Philly was renamed Steak-Quon’s for a week to promote the cover. Saquon greeted fans who staked out the cheesesteak spot for his arrival.



For one week only, popular cheesteak spot, Geno's will be renamed Steakquon's.

What we know:

Saquon Barkley arrived at Genos Steaks in South Philly Monday afternoon escorted by none other than Big Dom to see his name and image on the iconic Philly establishment.

It's a promotion for the latest Madden 26 cover featuring the Eagles running back.

His icon reverse hurdle photo is plastered all over the place. A podcast studio was even set up inside where Saquon was later joined by former NFL players like Desean Jackson, Chad Ochocinco and Chris Long. After talking to reporters he took time to meet with fans.

What they're saying:

"It’s something you dream about as a kid. There's a lot of accolades that you want in your football career and Madden definitely is one of them," said Barkley. He was excited to see Genos transformed into Steak-Quon’s in his honor.

"I think it's a great idea what Madden did and to have us be able to indulge into the Philly culture," he said as he talked about the image of his reverse hurdle from the Eagles game against the Jaguars last season all over the steak place. It's exactly what fans will find on the Madden 26 cover done in Kelly green.

"When I had to go recreate it and I realized this is actually kind of hard. I don’t even trust myself doing it and had to strap into wires and harness and do the move which was pretty cool," he said.

Fans staked out the place all day waiting for Saquon to arrive this afternoon. He went inside and tried his hand at making a cheesesteak as fans watched with excitement.

"We love Saquon, we love the Eagles so we’re privileged to have him here," said Manager Anthony Rossi. He says EA Sports worked quietly to transform Genos into Steak-Quon's.

"They started around 10:30 last night. So they kept it under wraps. Nothing was supposed to be leaked or anything. So even the employees didn’t know," said Rossi.

Libby Elser waited for about two hours to meet Barkley.

"I got my shirt signed. I found this on the street after the Superbowl and I took it as a sign so I was like I'm going to bring this shirt," she said showing Barkley’s signature.

Saquon is excited for every moment.

"These last how many ever months have been super super cool and I've been blessed a lot," he said.