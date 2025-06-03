Gun Violence Awareness Month: Philly leaders discuss violence after triple shooting in Tacony

Philadelphia officials are marking Gun Violence Awareness Month in the city as gunshots echo in the Tacony neighborhood overnight, wounding three.

What we know:

Police canvassed the 6300 of Torresdale Avenue, handing out information to neighbors who awoke Tuesday to the pop, pop of gunfire.

Related article

Gary Jauss has lived on the block for 20 years and raised his daughter here.

"I just heard a lot of gunfire. I was scared I didn’t want to come out," he said.

Investigators said it was after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a 21-year-old was behind the wheel of this light-colored sports vehicle when it was struck by a wave of 13 bullets. The driver was hit in the shoulder.

Two other men, 24 and 48 years old, seated together on a porch, were also struck. Police say the 48-year-old is in critical condition.

A resident, fearing retribution for speaking, asked FOX 29 not use his name. "I was shocked I said on Torresdale? I was stunned and lost for words- -to know there’s a school right here," he said.

What they're saying:

Across the city, on the second floor of City Hall, officials gather to mark the beginning of Gun Violence Awareness Month, in a city where gunplay seems ever-present.

Adam Geer is Philadelphia’s Chief Public Safety Director. "There are going to be some bad moments as we move forward as we continue towards this promised day we all want," said Geer.

Pointing to falling homicides, Mayor Parker argues the city is on the right track.

"Whenever we lose a life, it’s not just a statistic that’s a loved one, that’s somebody’s child, somebody’s loved one, so we can’t take our foot off the gas," said Mayor Parker.

Back in Tacony, neighbors gathered in small groups to talk and hope for a summer of peace.

"I just pray it gets better. I just pray for citizens- -hoping everybody makes it home peacefully and crime stops somewhere, somehow," a resident said.