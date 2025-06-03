Lottery ticket worth more than $1.3 million sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - There's a new millionaire in Philadelphia!
What we know:
A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1,333,887 was at the Shell on West Abbottsford Avenue on May 28.
The Diamonds and Gold game offers progressive prizes starting at $500,000 - this lucky winner grabbed the top prize!
What's next:
Shell will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner is asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery immediately.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery.