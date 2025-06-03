Expand / Collapse search

Lottery ticket worth more than $1.3 million sold at Philadelphia gas station

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 3, 2025 10:21am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - There's a new millionaire in Philadelphia!

What we know:

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1,333,887 was at the Shell on West Abbottsford Avenue on May 28.

The Diamonds and Gold game offers progressive prizes starting at $500,000 - this lucky winner grabbed the top prize!

What's next:

Shell will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner is asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery immediately.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

