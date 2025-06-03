Persons of interest in custody after triple shooting outside Philly home

The Brief Police are investigating a triple shooting that erupted outside a Philly home overnight on Tuesday. Three men were taken to local hospitals, one in critical condition. Two other men are being held by police as persons of interest.



Three men were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Torresdale Avenue and Robbins Street around 1:15 a.m.

They arrived to find no victims, but were told by witnesses that three men were taken to local hospitals, one in critical condition.

A 21-year-old was dropping someone off when his car was hit by at least 13 bullets.

The two other victims, aged 24 and 48, were sitting on a front porch when they were struck by gunfire.

A total of 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the driver was the intended target of the shooting, and the men sitting on the porch may have been the victims of stray bullets.

A vehicle that fled the scene was tracked by police and found near Fontaine Street.

Two men attempted to run, but were apprehended by officers.

What's next:

Police are questioning both men as persons of interest in the triple shooting.

Formal arrests have yet to be announced, but police say cameras in the area could provide further evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.