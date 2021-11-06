Gas prices level in NJ, creep around nation as a whole

article

Gas prices remained high in New Jersey and crept up a bit more around the nation as a whole amid continued high crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42 up two cents from last week.

