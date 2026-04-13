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1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Egg Harbor Township rehab facility

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Published  April 13, 2026 1:32pm EDT
Atlantic County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at an Egg Harbor rehab facility on Monday.
    • Investigators say the shooting happened at the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility on Dehlila Road.
    • The shooting is being considered an "isolated incident," and police say the people involved knew each other.

EGG HARBOR - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday at a rehab center in Egg Harbor Township. 

What we know:

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility on Delilah Road on Monday morning for reports of a shooting. 

One person was pronounced dead, and another person was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators called the shooting an "isolated incident," adding that the victims involved in the shooting knew each other. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Source

  • Information included in this article was provided by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Atlantic CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews