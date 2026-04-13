1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Egg Harbor Township rehab facility

The Brief One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at an Egg Harbor rehab facility on Monday. Investigators say the shooting happened at the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility on Dehlila Road. The shooting is being considered an "isolated incident," and police say the people involved knew each other.



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday at a rehab center in Egg Harbor Township.

What we know:

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility on Delilah Road on Monday morning for reports of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead, and another person was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators called the shooting an "isolated incident," adding that the victims involved in the shooting knew each other.

What we don't know:

The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.