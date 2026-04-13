1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Egg Harbor Township rehab facility
EGG HARBOR - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday at a rehab center in Egg Harbor Township.
What we know:
Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department were called to the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility on Delilah Road on Monday morning for reports of a shooting.
One person was pronounced dead, and another person was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Investigators called the shooting an "isolated incident," adding that the victims involved in the shooting knew each other.
What we don't know:
The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.