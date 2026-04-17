Driver, dog killed by speeding SUV that ran red light in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A driver and their dog were killed when police say a speeding car ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle early Friday morning.
The impact sent the victim's vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, into four parked and unoccupied cars, leaving behind debris and broken glass.
What we know:
Investigators say a Dodge Durango with three people inside was traveling at high speeds west on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia.
The speeding Dodge blew through a standing red light, according to police, and slammed into a Chevy driving north on 48th Street.
The force of the impact sent the Chevy slamming into four unoccupied cars parked along 48th Street before it came to a stop.
Police say the driver of the Chevy and their dog died in the crash.
The 25-year-old driver of the Dodge, along with two passengers, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.
What's next:
No arrests were reported immediately following the crash.
The identity of the drive has not been released by police.