Driver, dog killed by speeding SUV that ran red light in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief A driver and their dog were killed when a speeding SUV ran a red light early Friday morning. The crash caused the victim's car to crash into four unoccupied parked cars. The 25-year-old driver of the SUV and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A driver and their dog were killed when police say a speeding car ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle early Friday morning.

The impact sent the victim's vehicle, a Chevy Malibu, into four parked and unoccupied cars, leaving behind debris and broken glass.

What we know:

Investigators say a Dodge Durango with three people inside was traveling at high speeds west on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia.

The speeding Dodge blew through a standing red light, according to police, and slammed into a Chevy driving north on 48th Street.

The force of the impact sent the Chevy slamming into four unoccupied cars parked along 48th Street before it came to a stop.

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Police say the driver of the Chevy and their dog died in the crash.

The 25-year-old driver of the Dodge, along with two passengers, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

No arrests were reported immediately following the crash.

The identity of the drive has not been released by police.