Parents charged in beating death of 2-year-old boy: 'Heartbreaking and deeply troubling'

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The Brief Two adults face charges after a 2-year-old boy was beaten to death in Chester, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse. Cynthia Robinson and Frank Walton Sr. are accused of causing the child’s death and trying to hide the abuse, investigators said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brian Pot.



Two adults have been charged after a 2-year-old boy was beaten to death and denied medical care in Chester, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

Detectives say Cynthia Robinson is accused of killing her son, while Frank Walton Sr. allegedly prevented medical help to cover up the abuse. Both face multiple charges after a comprehensive investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and Chester Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators said Chester Police responded to the defendants’ home for a report of a small child unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with possible head trauma. The child was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives stated that Robinson initially blamed one of her other children, but further investigation found her claims were "factually impossible." Investigators also learned Robinson had a history of abusing her children and was under supervision for previous child endangerment related to drug use.

On the day before the child’s death, Robinson was overheard making violent statements about the boy and dropping him from her waist, according to investigators.

Detectives said Walton Sr. is accused of preventing medical intervention to hide the abuse, ensuring the child’s death.

What's next:

Robinson faces charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and other related offenses. Walton Sr. faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and related conspiracy charges.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Walton Sr. was arrested and arraigned on April 15, 2026, with bail denied. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28, 2026. Robinson is in custody and awaiting arraignment after a warrant was issued.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Rouse called the case" both heartbreaking and deeply troubling."

"A child lost their life at the hands of those who had a fundamental responsibility to love, protect, and care for them," Rouse said. "As a father, a coach and a citizen of Delaware County, I’m heartbroken."