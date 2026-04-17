Cherry Hill man charged with attempted murder in Liberty Bell Plaza shooting

The Brief A 52-year-old Cherry Hill man was arrested Thursday after a shooting at Liberty Bell Plaza. Police say the victim, a 61-year-old man, is in stable condition at Cooper University Hospital. Multiple firearms were seized from the suspect’s home and he faces several charges.



A Cherry Hill man was arrested and charged after a shooting in the Liberty Bell Plaza parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Cherry Hill police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Liberty Bell Plaza at 2083 Route 70 East around 3:53 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a person shot in a vehicle.

Police say they found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound and took him to Cooper University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

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Detectives say surveillance footage showed the suspect, later identified as Terrence Roberts, 52, pulled his vehicle alongside the victim’s car before the shooting.

Investigators tracked Roberts to his home using video evidence.

Chief Ostermueller said, "The quick response, diligent police work, and our effective technology investments proved invaluable as we were able to identify and take this offender into custody without further incident."

Detectives searched Roberts’ home Thursday and seized multiple firearms. Roberts was arrested in Cherry Hill and charged later that evening.

Charges and next steps in the case

Roberts faces charges including 1st-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, 2nd-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and 4th-degree possessing a large capacity magazine.

Roberts was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about a possible motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Updates on the victim’s recovery and the outcome of the detention hearing are not yet available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Timothy Jordan of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 365-3073 or Detective Bruce Erney of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8828. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.