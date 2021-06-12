Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices rise across nation, tick up in New Jersey

Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices rose across the nation as a whole and also ticked up in New Jersey last week. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up a penny from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.08 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.07, up three cents from last week. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.08 a gallon a year ago at this time.

