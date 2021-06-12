Gas prices rise across nation, tick up in New Jersey

article

Gas prices rose across the nation as a whole and also ticked up in New Jersey last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.08 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.07, up three cents from last week.

