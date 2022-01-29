Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high oil prices

article

Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid tight global oil supplies and despite low demand typical of the season.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, up three cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.35, also up three cents from last week.

