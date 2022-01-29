Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high oil prices

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid tight global oil supplies and despite low demand typical of the season. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, up three cents from last week. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.35, also up three cents from last week. 

