Gas prices tick up across nation, remain unchanged in NJ

Gas prices ticked up across the nation and remained the same in New Jersey but are expected to drop in the Garden State as a new tax rate takes effect, analysts say.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.19 up a penny from last week.

