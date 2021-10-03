Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices tick up across nation, remain unchanged in NJ

Published 
Consumer
Associated Press
article

An undated file photo of a gas pump.

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked up across the nation and remained the same in New Jersey but are expected to drop in the Garden State as a new tax rate takes effect, analysts say. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.19 up a penny from last week. 

___

