Gas prices tick up in New Jersey, fall across the nation
TRENTON - Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and down across the nation with motorists in the Garden State seeing the lowest Labor Day weekend prices at the pump in four years for end-of-the-summer road trips.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.22, down a penny from the week before.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.22, down a penny from the previous week.
Analysts say AAA members are "opting to experience scenic drives and destinations rather than theme parks" as coronavirus risks continue to influence travel plans.
