Gas prices tick up in NJ, dip around nation at large
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked up slightly in New Jersey and dipped a bit around the nation at large with the end of the summer driving season.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.21, up a penny from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.22 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17, down a penny from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement