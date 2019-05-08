Gator enjoys sun, sand and surf at North Carolina beach

Everyone enjoys the sun, sand and the surf on occasion, including this alligator that was spotted hanging out in the waves at a beach in North Carolina.

Kathy Sykes, an amateur photographer, captured video of the 5-to-6-foot-long gator letting the waves wash over it on Oak Island Monday afternoon.

Sykes says while it may seem unusual, it's not uncommon for them to be there. "Gators sometimes go into the surf to rid themselves of biting flies, midges and mosquitoes," she told FOX 13. "There are a couple of small marsh ponds just over the dunes in this particular location," she said.

Sykes said she watched the gator for about an hour and a half.