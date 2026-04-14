Wanted teen accused of committing robbery, mugging minutes apart in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a teenage suspect accused of back-to-back robberies in Philadelphia. Investigators say the first robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Chestnut Street and the second robbery involved the suspect stealing a 34-year-old man's phone. The alleged robberies happened on April 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.



Investigators are searching for a teenage suspect accused of at least two violent robberies in Philadelphia, including one that caused a victim to hit their head against the pavement during a struggle.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos of the suspect accused of two robberies that happened moments apart on April 9.

Investigators say the first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at 7-Eleven on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street. Police say the suspect grabbed several items and tried to leave the store without paying.

When an employee confronted the suspect, police say the man struck the employee several times and fled the store with the stolen items.

Police are searching for a teenage suspect accused of back-to-back robberies in Philadelphia.

About 20 minutes later, police believe the same suspect ran up behind a 34-year-old man walking on the 1600 block of Walnut Street and grabbed his phone. The victim chased the suspect and eventually caught up to him across the street.

During a struggle, police say the suspect punched the victim several times and knocked him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. The suspect ran away, and the phone was returned to him by a passerby, police say.

What you can do:

Investigators believe the suspect is a male in his teens.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a light blue sweatshirt and black backpack during both robberies.