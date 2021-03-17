Get in the March Madness spirit with these basketball documentaries and classic replays

article

The NCAA March Madness tournament is back this year, with the first official tip off on March 18. The tournament will play out over the next couple of weeks leading up to the national championship on Monday, April 5.

To help keep your head in game mode, Tubi has hours of basketball-related content for you to stream for free. From the life stories of some famous players to big game replays, here are some of the titles available on Tubi.

Basketball documentaries and docuseries

CampusLore Live Basketball (2020) - Hear from former and current NBA stars each week as they talk about their NCAA days and offer insight and analysis on today’s college game.

1000 to 1: The Cory Weissman Story (2014) - Cory Weissman (David Henrie), a student at Gettysburg College, returns to the basketball court after suffering a stroke.

Life Without Basketball (2019) - A controversial court ruling forces a Muslim American college basketball star to choose between her faith and her dreams to play professionally.

Advertisement

LeBron James: King of the Court (2020) - The legendary basketball star showed promise back in high school, before going on to make a name for himself as one of the greatest in the game.

Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story (2020) - Celebrated for his basketball skills as a teenager, it seemed Schea Cotton had the world ahead of him. But things didn’t go as he imagined.

Ray Jr's What If?: The Damon Stringer Story (2020) - Known as Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in the early 90’s, this is the story of a talented high school athlete who faced many highs and lows.

Something to Cheer About (2002) - This powerful sports documentary tells the story of the Crispus Attucks Tigers, the first all-black high school basketball team to win a US state championship.

Big basketball game replays

FOX Sports College Basketball Classics: Big East (2020) - A compilation of basketball classics from the Big East.

FOX Sports College Basketball Classics: BIG TEN (2020) - Relive the biggest Big Ten matchup classics with Michigan St. at Indiana (2019), Iowa at Michigan (2019), Wisconsin at Ohio St. (2020), and more.

FOX Sports College Basketball Classics: PAC-12 (2020) - Relive the biggest matchups of the Pac-12 Conference with UCLA at Washington (2020), USC at Arizona St. (2020), Stanford at Oregon (2020), and more.

Big Ten Classics: Basketball Championship Games (2020) - Sit down, relax, and enjoy some of the best, most intense, and memorable moments from the Big Ten Men's Basketball Championship games.

Big Ten Classics: Michigan vs. Michigan State (2020) - The epic match-up between the Spartans and the Wolverines produced some of the most exciting, talked-about moments in college basketball.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S2 and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.