Council Rock elementary aide accused of soliciting child sexual abuse material in Bucks County

The Brief A Bucks County elementary aide was arrested and fired on multiple child exploitation charges this week. Charles Lucas Dingman, 29, of Morrisville, allegedly posed as a minor online to solicit explicit content. Investigators have not identified any local students, but the investigation remains ongoing.



The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of a Council Rock School District instructional assistant on Thursday, after an investigation into the solicitation and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigation into online activity leads to arrest

What we know:

Detectives say Charles Lucas Dingman, 29, of Morrisville, was employed part-time at Holland Elementary School and was terminated after his arrest.

He was arraigned on charges including photographing or filming a child sex act, possession of child sex abuse material, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Officials said the investigation began Jan. 16, after three CyberTips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported suspicious activity on Snapchat and Twitch. Detectives allege Dingman posed as a 13-year-old on Snapchat to solicit explicit images and used Twitch to direct a minor female to perform suggestive acts.

The digital activity was traced to Dingman’s residence in Yardley, and authorities say he admitted that child sexual abuse material would be found on his phone.

Dingman has also worked as a substitute teacher and soccer coach in other Bucks County school districts, according to the District Attorney’s office. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney David O’Beirne.

District officials said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

What you can do:

Investigators said there is no evidence that local students or Holland Elementary students were involved in the recovered materials. However, the investigation is still active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Landamia at 215-348-6354.