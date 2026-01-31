Water freezes as firefighters battle blaze in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Dangerous cold is gripping Philadelphia this week, and the entire city is feeling its impact — even firefighters.
What we know:
Crews responded to the 4100 block of Broad Street for a two-alarm fire Saturday morning. The blaze broke out inside a 4-story building.
Freezing temperatures caused water to freeze shortly after making contact with the fire, creating very slippery conditions in the area.
The fire was still burning as of 11 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and it is still known if anyone was inside.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department.